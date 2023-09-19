Analyzing Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 11.68 million Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $112.21 changed hands at -$1.7 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $306.76B. ORCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.66% off its 52-week high of $127.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.78, which suggests the last value was 45.83% up since then. When we look at Oracle Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.62 million.

Analysts gave the Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended ORCL as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oracle Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 115.20 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.28%, with the 5-day performance at -11.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is -2.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORCL’s forecast low is $100.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oracle Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.61% over the past 6 months, a 7.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oracle Corporation will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.05 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Oracle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $13.34 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Oracle Corporation earnings to increase by 27.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.85% per year.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 11 and December 15. The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders