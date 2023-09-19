Analyzing Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.88 changed hands at -$0.5 or -4.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. SLRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.63% off its 52-week high of $29.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 10.29% up since then. When we look at Acelyrin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SLRN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acelyrin Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -61.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.92 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.70%, with the 5-day performance at -61.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) is -59.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLRN’s forecast low is $19.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -525.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Acelyrin Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.80%.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.85% of Acelyrin Inc. shares while 27.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.40%. There are 27.32% institutions holding the Acelyrin Inc. stock share, with Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.60% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million SLRN shares worth $195.1 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 7.46 million shares worth $155.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $29.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $23.65 million.