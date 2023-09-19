Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.02M. MIMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2981.82% off its 52-week high of $3.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11. When we look at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Analysts gave the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MIMO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Instantly MIMO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2369 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.45%, with the 5-day performance at -11.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) is -23.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MIMO’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -354.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -354.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.30%.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.41% of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares while 46.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.11%. There are 46.95% institutions holding the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. stock share, with Oak Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 38.40% of the shares, roughly 28.64 million MIMO shares worth $4.76 million.

Softbank Group Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.14% or 12.78 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $65526.0.