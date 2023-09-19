A Review of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 6.27 million Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $6.57 changed hands at -$0.41 or -5.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.15B. FSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.03% off its 52-week high of $9.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 35.16% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.58 million.

Analysts gave the Fisker Inc. (FSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FSR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fisker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.05 on Monday, 09/18/23 subtracted -5.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.63%, with the 5-day performance at 1.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 16.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSR’s forecast low is $4.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fisker Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.87% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fisker Inc. will rise 67.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 247,750.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $147.66 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Fisker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $469.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 153,315.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fisker Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders