Why To Invest In Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.76 million Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.23M. BETR’s last price was a discount, traded about -9729.69% off its 52-week high of $62.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Better Home & Finance Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Instantly BETR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7450 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.64%, with the 5-day performance at 9.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) is -98.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Better Home & Finance Holding Company earnings to increase by 273.40%.

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 11702.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

