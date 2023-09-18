Why EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 14.52 million EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.73M. EZGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1529.41% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.40 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3330 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -6.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.74%, with the 5-day performance at -32.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -93.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for EZGO Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -70.40%.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.27% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.11%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 85800.0 EZGO shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 65070.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 2944.0 shares estimated at $4327.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.