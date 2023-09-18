What Is The Performance Outlook For Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 3.62 million Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.15 changing hands around $0.78 or 3.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.30B. AFRM’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.62% off its 52-week high of $24.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.62, which suggests the last value was 65.73% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.67 million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.57 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 160.08%, with the 5-day performance at 6.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 76.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -55.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 0.6% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 76.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 165.02% over the past 6 months, a 15.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc. will rise 17.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $445.04 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $504.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $359.68 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.90%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.25% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares while 84.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.58%. There are 84.88% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 26.68 million AFRM shares worth $409.01 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 22.02 million shares worth $337.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 21.13 million shares estimated at $323.92 million under it, the former controlled 8.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $114.37 million.