Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 8.05 million Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $143.68 changed hands at -$2.27 or -1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.54B. VLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.67% off its 52-week high of $150.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $97.73, which suggests the last value was 31.98% up since then. When we look at Valero Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Analysts gave the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VLO as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Valero Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $7.16.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Instantly VLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 147.60 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.26%, with the 5-day performance at 1.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 9.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Valero Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.98% over the past 6 months, a -16.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Valero Energy Corporation will rise 0.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.93 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Valero Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $36.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.26 billion and $41.75 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Valero Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -15.80%.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26. The 2.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Valero Energy Corporation shares while 81.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.59%. There are 81.14% institutions holding the Valero Energy Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.68% of the shares, roughly 34.2 million VLO shares worth $4.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.27% or 29.2 million shares worth $3.43 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 11.26 million shares estimated at $1.32 billion under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 9.84 million shares worth around $1.27 billion.