Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $406.83M. URG’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.0% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 45.33% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6185 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.80%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 33.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.84% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 139,531.59% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,794.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 33.70%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 56.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.24%. There are 56.30% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 25.94 million URG shares worth $27.24 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 15.23 million shares worth $15.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 14.0 million shares estimated at $14.7 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.57% of the shares, roughly 12.11 million shares worth around $12.72 million.