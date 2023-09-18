Stock Performance Of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.89 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.40M. ZVSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -16566.67% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Analysts gave the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZVSA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2280 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.51%, with the 5-day performance at 18.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -6.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZVSA’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -198.60%.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.44% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares while 27.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.38%. There are 27.97% institutions holding the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ZVSA shares worth $29552.0.

Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 50000.0 shares worth $12275.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 17194.0 shares estimated at $4221.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4076.0 shares worth around $1491.0.