Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 2.05 million Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.02 or 6.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.10M. SIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -1173.68% off its 52-week high of $2.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 36.84% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Analysts gave the Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIDU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sidus Space Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1830 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 6.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.91%, with the 5-day performance at 33.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 40.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIDU’s forecast low is $0.65 with $0.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -242.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -242.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sidus Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.76% over the past 6 months, a 70.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sidus Space Inc. will rise 82.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sidus Space Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sidus Space Inc. earnings to decrease by -230.90%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.42% of Sidus Space Inc. shares while 12.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.53%. There are 12.10% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 6.41 million SIDU shares worth $1.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $91359.0 under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 51039.0 shares worth around $9329.0.