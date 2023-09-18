SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 2.65 million SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at $0.16 or 26.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.80M. SHFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1643.59% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 57.69% up since then. When we look at SHF Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.79K.

Analysts gave the SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SHFS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SHF Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Instantly SHFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 88.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8601 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 26.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.95%, with the 5-day performance at 88.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) is 68.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHFS’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.62% of SHF Holdings Inc. shares while 23.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.32%. There are 23.34% institutions holding the SHF Holdings Inc. stock share, with M3F, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million SHFS shares worth $2.33 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 1.52 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 62671.0 shares estimated at $31492.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 20499.0 shares worth around $10864.0.