SentinelOne Inc.’s (NYSE: S) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.64 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.04B. S’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.81% off its 52-week high of $28.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.43, which suggests the last value was 25.3% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.75 million.

Analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended S as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.80 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.05%, with the 5-day performance at -5.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 16.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, S’s forecast low is $15.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.86% for it to hit the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.42% over the past 6 months, a 44.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SentinelOne Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.09 million. 25 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $166.46 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.20% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 05 and December 09.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of SentinelOne Inc. shares while 72.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.40%. There are 72.12% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 34.65 million S shares worth $581.19 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.31% or 22.54 million shares worth $378.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 7.04 million shares estimated at $118.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 6.84 million shares worth around $114.72 million.