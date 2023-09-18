RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Stock Forecast For 2023: $40.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 8.99 million RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.67M. RDHL’s current price is a discount, trading about -4640.74% off its 52-week high of $38.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79, which suggests the last value was 2.47% up since then. When we look at RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.06K.

Analysts gave the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.57%, with the 5-day performance at -3.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is -12.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7700.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RDHL’s forecast low is $40.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4838.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4838.27% for it to hit the projected low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $12.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2023 estimates are for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. earnings to increase by 44.90%.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 27 and December 01.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.37% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares while 11.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.62%. There are 11.11% institutions holding the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock share, with Cowen and Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 32.66% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million RDHL shares worth $0.35 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 15729.0 shares worth $18874.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 1040.0 shares estimated at $2412.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.