Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -1.94% Decline

In the last trading session, 10.76 million Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $6.05 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $299.78M. OPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.17% off its 52-week high of $18.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.65, which suggests the last value was 6.61% up since then. When we look at Office Properties Income Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 914.48K.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.22 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.68%, with the 5-day performance at 2.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -12.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPI’s forecast low is $4.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Office Properties Income Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.75% over the past 6 months, a -12.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Office Properties Income Trust earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30. The 16.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 16.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of Office Properties Income Trust shares while 81.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.37%. There are 81.72% institutions holding the Office Properties Income Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.07% of the shares, roughly 8.29 million OPI shares worth $63.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.94% or 6.77 million shares worth $52.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $25.63 million under it, the former controlled 7.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.40% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $13.94 million.