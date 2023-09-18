Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Gain 0.94%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.10. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.39 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $178.25M. NAKâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 2.56% off its 52-week high of $0.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 48.72% up since then. When we look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3901 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 0.94% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 75.18%, with the 5-day performance at 19.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 49.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NAKâ€™s forecast low is $0.90 with $0.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -130.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -130.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 79.91% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings to increase by 23.70%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares while 11.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.45%. There are 11.24% institutions holding the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 32.07 million NAK shares worth $7.7 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 7.77 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. With 18.27 million shares estimated at $3.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $0.26 million.