Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT)

In the latest trading session, 1.66 million Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.06 or -13.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $114.73M. RBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1000.0% off its 52-week high of $4.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 32.43% up since then. When we look at Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

Analysts gave the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RBT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -13.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.10%, with the 5-day performance at -20.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is -31.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RBT’s forecast low is $1.40 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -710.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -278.38% for it to hit the projected low.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.49% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares while 82.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 226.41%. There are 82.66% institutions holding the Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.25% of the shares, roughly 8.94 million RBT shares worth $3.31 million.

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 8.24 million shares worth $3.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $45880.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $53819.0.