Let’s Dive Into The Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.14 million Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.32 changed hands at $0.27 or 13.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.31M. SRFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.52% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 52.59% up since then. When we look at Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SRFM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Instantly SRFM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 13.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.35%, with the 5-day performance at 38.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) is 62.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRFM’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.02 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $29.12 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Surf Air Mobility Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.80%.

SRFM Dividends

Surf Air Mobility Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)’s Major holders