LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.22 million LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $8.25 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61B. LNZA’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.91% off its 52-week high of $10.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 68.12% up since then. When we look at LanzaTech Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.32K.

Analysts gave the LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LNZA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LanzaTech Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) trade information

Instantly LNZA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.66 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.33%, with the 5-day performance at 11.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) is 25.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LNZA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 3.03% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.03% for it to hit the projected low.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LanzaTech Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 143.36% over the past 6 months, a -700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LanzaTech Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $39 million.

LNZA Dividends

LanzaTech Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.81% of LanzaTech Global Inc. shares while 59.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.92%. There are 59.01% institutions holding the LanzaTech Global Inc. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.08% of the shares, roughly 15.81 million LNZA shares worth $108.02 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 13.88 million shares worth $94.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $3.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $1.56 million.