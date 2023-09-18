KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.63 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.55B. BEKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.46% off its 52-week high of $20.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.99, which suggests the last value was 42.48% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.78 million.

Analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.04 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.20%, with the 5-day performance at -6.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 4.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $173.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BEKE’s forecast low is $66.94 with $228.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1361.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -328.28% for it to hit the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.74% over the past 6 months, a 179.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KE Holdings Inc. will fall -47.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.41 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that KE Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.59 billion and $2.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.80%. The 2023 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -163.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 65.49% per year.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 04.