Is CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 14.0 million CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $54.77 changed hands at -$0.94 or -1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.34B. CRH’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.86% off its 52-week high of $60.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.22, which suggests the last value was 43.0% up since then. When we look at CRH plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the CRH plc (CRH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRH as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CRH plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 56.00 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is -4.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRH’s forecast low is $62.29 with $86.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.73% for it to hit the projected low.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CRH plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.07% over the past 6 months, a 26.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CRH plc earnings to increase by 14.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 2.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.27. It is important to note, however, that the 2.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CRH plc shares while 6.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.87%. There are 6.87% institutions holding the CRH plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.44% of the shares, roughly 10.28 million CRH shares worth $563.01 million.

Boston Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 5.73 million shares worth $313.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd. With 5.14 million shares estimated at $281.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $114.37 million.