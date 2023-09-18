INZY Stock Forecast 2023: Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Is Weak With A -830.23% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $4.30 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $270.38M. INZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.47% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 76.98% up since then. When we look at Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 653.52K.

Analysts gave the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INZY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.96 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 309.52%, with the 5-day performance at -10.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is -9.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INZY’s forecast low is $12.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -830.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -179.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inozyme Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.21% over the past 6 months, a 21.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inozyme Pharma Inc. will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Inozyme Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 26.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.10% per year.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares while 84.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.58%. There are 84.80% institutions holding the Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million INZY shares worth $23.67 million.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 3.66 million shares worth $20.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $12.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $4.7 million.