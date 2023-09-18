ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 4.19 million ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.11 or 6.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $771.10M. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -333.33% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 32.78% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Analysts gave the ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 6.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.50%, with the 5-day performance at 39.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -8.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBRX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc. will fall -4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 283.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $118k and $73k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -83.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -72.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.40%. The 2023 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders