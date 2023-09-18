Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 6.89 million Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $46.68 changed hands at -$0.41 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.41B. HWM’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.98% off its 52-week high of $51.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.59, which suggests the last value was 34.47% up since then. When we look at Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Analysts gave the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HWM as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Instantly HWM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.01 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.45%, with the 5-day performance at -2.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is -4.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HWM’s forecast low is $47.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Howmet Aerospace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.40% over the past 6 months, a 23.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings to increase by 88.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.50% per year.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 0.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares while 91.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.01%. There are 91.37% institutions holding the Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.65% of the shares, roughly 43.9 million HWM shares worth $2.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 37.92 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.36 million shares estimated at $612.65 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million shares worth around $434.28 million.