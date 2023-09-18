Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 8.41 million Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $23.50 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.17B. GPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.28% off its 52-week high of $27.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.46, which suggests the last value was 17.19% up since then. When we look at Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Analysts gave the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GPK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Gap, Inc. (The).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Instantly GPK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.57 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.62%, with the 5-day performance at 6.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 6.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPK’s forecast low is $26.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Graphic Packaging Holding Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.63% over the past 6 months, a 21.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings to increase by 146.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 23 and October 27. The 1.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 100.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 100.54% institutions holding the Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.40% of the shares, roughly 31.94 million GPK shares worth $767.56 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.90% or 30.42 million shares worth $730.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.9 million shares estimated at $220.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 9.58 million shares worth around $230.24 million.