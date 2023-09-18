Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $7.70 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.58 million Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $6.50 changed hands at $0.4 or 6.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.43B. GETY’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.31% off its 52-week high of $13.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 47.38% up since then. When we look at Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.65K.

Analysts gave the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GETY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.52 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.12%, with the 5-day performance at 22.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 56.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GETY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Getty Images Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.65% over the past 6 months, a 350.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc. will rise 104.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $228.14 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $234.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $230.47 million and $231.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Getty Images Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -560.10%.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.08% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares while 43.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.04%. There are 43.65% institutions holding the Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 20.24% of the shares, roughly 80.73 million GETY shares worth $524.77 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.62% or 78.28 million shares worth $508.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund and Schwab Investments-Schwab 1000 Index (R) Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $2.6 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Investments-Schwab 1000 Index (R) Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 9491.0 shares worth around $61691.0.