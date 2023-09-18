FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 2.3 million FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $572.15M. FCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -254.47% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 1.63% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.97 million.

Analysts gave the FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended FCEL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Avita Medical, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.76%, with the 5-day performance at -11.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -24.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FCEL’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.7% for it to hit the projected low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.02% over the past 6 months, a 9.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.20%. The 2023 estimates are for FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares while 50.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.53%. There are 50.45% institutions holding the FuelCell Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.43% of the shares, roughly 42.42 million FCEL shares worth $91.63 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 38.1 million shares worth $82.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.55 million shares estimated at $27.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 10.48 million shares worth around $22.63 million.