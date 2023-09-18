FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.55 changing hands around $0.05 or 3.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.84M. HUGE’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.48% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 60.0% up since then. When we look at FSD Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.92K.

Analysts gave the FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HUGE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FSD Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Instantly HUGE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.23%, with the 5-day performance at 20.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) is 15.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HUGE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -287.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -287.1% for it to hit the projected low.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.20%. The 2023 estimates are for FSD Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 29.00%.

HUGE Dividends

FSD Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 13.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.34% of FSD Pharma Inc. shares while 2.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.50%. There are 2.68% institutions holding the FSD Pharma Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million HUGE shares worth $0.29 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares.