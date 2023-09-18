FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 13.41 million FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.41M. FGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2887.21% off its 52-week high of $25.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was -4.65% down since then. When we look at FibroGen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Analysts gave the FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FGEN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. FibroGen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.61%, with the 5-day performance at -22.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is -33.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FGEN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -190.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FibroGen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.73% over the past 6 months, a 13.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FibroGen Inc. will rise 30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.84 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that FibroGen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $39.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.73 million and $34.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 134.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.40%. The 2023 estimates are for FibroGen Inc. earnings to increase by 0.10%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.88% of FibroGen Inc. shares while 83.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.42%. There are 83.22% institutions holding the FibroGen Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.93% of the shares, roughly 13.68 million FGEN shares worth $36.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.92% or 9.74 million shares worth $26.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.19 million shares estimated at $14.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $10.19 million.