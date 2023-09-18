E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changing hands around $0.0 or -6.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.87M. EJH’s current price is a discount, trading about -33466.67% off its 52-week high of $40.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1233 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -6.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.32%, with the 5-day performance at 15.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 1.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 26.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.29%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.90% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million EJH shares worth $0.11 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 0.33 million shares worth $46488.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.