Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch COSM Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.44 changing hands around $0.05 or 3.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.51M. COSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1555.56% off its 52-week high of $23.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Cosmos Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 45.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.42%, with the 5-day performance at 45.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is -2.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.51 days.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Cosmos Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.70%.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 14.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.91% of Cosmos Health Inc. shares while 4.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.40%. There are 4.59% institutions holding the Cosmos Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.75% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million COSM shares worth $0.87 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 95111.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 53222.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.