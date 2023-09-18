ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 2.56 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.47 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.12B. CHPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -244.06% off its 52-week high of $18.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.96, which suggests the last value was 9.32% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.39 million.

Analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CHPT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.11 on Friday, 09/15/23 subtracted -2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.55%, with the 5-day performance at -4.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -23.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.62 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.38% over the past 6 months, a 15.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.74 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $177.43 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.20%. The 2023 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.40%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.23% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares while 54.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.89%. There are 54.64% institutions holding the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 25.84 million CHPT shares worth $227.1 million.

Linse Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.32% or 15.55 million shares worth $136.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.07 million shares estimated at $79.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 7.29 million shares worth around $64.1 million.