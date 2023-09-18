BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 35.54 million BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $5.39 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14B. BB’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.17% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 41.19% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Analysts gave the BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlackBerry Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $BBD/USD.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.65 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.34%, with the 5-day performance at 18.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is 22.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BB’s forecast low is $4.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.51% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BlackBerry Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.07% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.20%. The 2023 estimates are for BlackBerry Limited earnings to increase by 105.60%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of BlackBerry Limited shares while 44.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.04%. There are 44.26% institutions holding the BlackBerry Limited stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 46.72 million BB shares worth $258.39 million.

Fifthdelta Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 42.24 million shares worth $233.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 9.98 million shares estimated at $55.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million shares worth around $49.75 million.