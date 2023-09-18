Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.42 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $160.87M. BIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -285.79% off its 52-week high of $20.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.78, which suggests the last value was 11.81% up since then. When we look at Big Lots Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Big Lots Inc. (BIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Big Lots Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$4.65.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.15 on Friday, 09/15/23 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.13%, with the 5-day performance at -7.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is -27.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BIG’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Big Lots Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.39% over the past 6 months, a -89.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Big Lots Inc. will fall -55.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 203.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Big Lots Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $1.45 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Big Lots Inc. earnings to decrease by -237.00%.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 04.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.47% of Big Lots Inc. shares while 100.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.59%. There are 100.96% institutions holding the Big Lots Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.77% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million BIG shares worth $27.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 2.26 million shares worth $19.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $10.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $7.33 million.