Xponential Fitness Inc. Shares Rise 19.61% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.05 trading at -$0.7 or -3.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $917.12M. That closing price of XPOF’s stock is at a discount of -86.04% from its 52-week high price of $33.58 and is indicating a premium of 19.61% from its 52-week low price of $14.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.73%, in the last five days XPOF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $18.05 price level, adding 6.53% to its value on the day. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) showed a performance of -19.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.28 million shares which calculate 6.22 days to cover the short interests.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xponential Fitness Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 885.71% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.87% institutions for Xponential Fitness Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at XPOF for having 2.23 million shares of worth $38.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 1.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $13.87 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.