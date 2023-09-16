With 76.34% Distance From Low, Could Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) saw 3.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.61 trading at $0.53 or 2.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $634.44M. That closing price of GNLX’s stock is at a discount of -81.25% from its 52-week high price of $40.98 and is indicating a premium of 76.34% from its 52-week low price of $5.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 108.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genelux Corporation (GNLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.40%, in the last five days GNLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $22.61 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. Genelux Corporation’s shares saw a change of 267.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.48% in past 5-day. Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) showed a performance of -5.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.57% for stock’s current value.

Genelux Corporation (GNLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -98.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

GNLX Dividends

Genelux Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.28% institutions for Genelux Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GNLX for having 0.14 million shares of worth $4.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 65038.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.13 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 63103.0 shares of worth $1.33 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43077.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.