With 5.26% From The Low, Is SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.0 or 0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.20M. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -405.26% from its 52-week high price of $0.96 and is indicating a premium of 5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp.’s shares saw a change of -52.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.50% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of -25.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33980.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.30% during past 5 years.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.69% institutions for SCWorx Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $20742.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudock, Inc., which was holding about 79500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15033.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $19633.0 or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36387.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6880.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.