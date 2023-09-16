With 30.4% Distance From Low, Is EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) saw 7.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at -$0.01 or -0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of EQRX’s stock is at a discount of -151.1% from its 52-week high price of $5.70 and is indicating a premium of 30.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EQRx Inc. (EQRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.44%, in the last five days EQRX hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $2.27 price level, adding 1.73% to its value on the day. EQRx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) showed a performance of 2.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.27 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EQRx Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.71% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating -300.00% decrease in the next quarter.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders