With 12.59% Distance From Low, Could Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw 13.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.60 trading at $0.34 or 2.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.56B. That closing price of HST’s stock is at a discount of -16.99% from its 52-week high price of $19.42 and is indicating a premium of 12.59% from its 52-week low price of $14.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.09%, in the last five days HST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $16.60 price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.43% in past 5-day. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) showed a performance of 3.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.72 million shares which calculate 4.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.64% for stock’s current value.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.35% while that of industry is -6.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.20% in the current quarter and calculating -10.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.21 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.19 billion and $1.26 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.80% while estimating it to be 1.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.40%.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders