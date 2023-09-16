Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Share Price Recovers 34.12% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.59 trading at $0.98 or 14.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $816.42M. That closing price of WALD’s stock is at a discount of -59.42% from its 52-week high price of $12.10 and is indicating a premium of 34.12% from its 52-week low price of $5.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 92470.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 111.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.83%, in the last five days WALD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $7.59 price level, adding 15.57% to its value on the day. Waldencast plc’s shares saw a change of -16.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.78% in past 5-day. Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) showed a performance of 25.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 15.13 days to cover the short interests.

Waldencast plc (WALD) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.83 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $67.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

WALD Dividends

Waldencast plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.91% institutions for Waldencast plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the top institutional holder at WALD for having 14.66 million shares of worth $111.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Truxt Investmentos Ltda., which was holding about 4.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.93 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.32 million shares of worth $2.45 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.