Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) At $3.37: So What?

In last trading session, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.37 trading at -$0.13 or -3.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $219.56M. That closing price of UIS’s stock is at a discount of -178.93% from its 52-week high price of $9.40 and is indicating a premium of 9.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 671.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unisys Corporation (UIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.71%, in the last five days UIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $3.37 price level, adding 15.96% to its value on the day. Unisys Corporation’s shares saw a change of -34.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.03% in past 5-day. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) showed a performance of -14.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.3 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.37% for stock’s current value.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,240.00% in the current quarter and calculating -130.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $439.67 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $475.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $474.95 million and $557 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.40% while estimating it to be -14.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders