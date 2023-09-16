Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Declines -28.30% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $20.95 Price?

In last trading session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) saw 2.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.95 trading at -$1.04 or -4.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26B. That closing price of TWST’s stock is at a discount of -99.86% from its 52-week high price of $41.87 and is indicating a premium of 45.3% from its 52-week low price of $11.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.92 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.73%, in the last five days TWST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $20.95 price level, adding 11.19% to its value on the day. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares saw a change of -12.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.56% in past 5-day. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) showed a performance of 8.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.18 million shares which calculate 12.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.31% for stock’s current value.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Twist Bioscience Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.12% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.10% in the current quarter and calculating -12.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.45 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.60% during past 5 years.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders