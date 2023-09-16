Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Currently -943.08% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw 2.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.05 or -6.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.50M. That closing price of DCFC’s stock is at a discount of -943.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.78 and is indicating a discount of -3.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.63%, in the last five days DCFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 20.73% to its value on the day. Tritium DCFC Limited’s shares saw a change of -61.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.91% in past 5-day. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) showed a performance of -38.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.07 million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -976.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -361.54% for stock’s current value.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tritium DCFC Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.41% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.93 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.47% institutions for Tritium DCFC Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Varley Holdings Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at DCFC for having 15.67 million shares of worth $26.32 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, which was holding about 7.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.22 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.92 million shares of worth $2.77 million or 1.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.