SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Up 14.22% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.33 trading at $0.04 or 1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $438.18M. That closing price of SLGC’s stock is at a discount of -66.09% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 17.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 992.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.75%, in the last five days SLGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $2.33 price level, adding 1.27% to its value on the day. SomaLogic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.37% in past 5-day. SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) showed a performance of 14.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.11 million shares which calculate 9.77 days to cover the short interests.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SomaLogic Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.51% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.48 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $20.07 million and $18.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.00% while estimating it to be 10.30% for the next quarter.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.18% institutions for SomaLogic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLGC for having 12.69 million shares of worth $29.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, which was holding about 12.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.37 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.86 million shares of worth $29.95 million or 6.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.