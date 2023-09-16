Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Is Up 10.02% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) saw 7.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.79 trading at $0.3 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.71B. That closing price of SXT’s stock is at a discount of -24.14% from its 52-week high price of $79.19 and is indicating a premium of 10.08% from its 52-week low price of $57.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 193.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days SXT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $63.79 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of -12.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.14% in past 5-day. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) showed a performance of 10.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $77.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $84.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.74% for stock’s current value.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.80% in the current quarter and calculating -7.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $371.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $364.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $361.08 million and $348.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.00% while estimating it to be 4.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.80%.

SXT Dividends

Sensient Technologies Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.27% institutions for Sensient Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd is the top institutional holder at SXT for having 6.3 million shares of worth $448.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $355.25 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.71 million shares of worth $121.49 million or 4.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $84.04 million in the company or a holder of 3.23% of company’s stock.