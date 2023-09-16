Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $30.00.

In last trading session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.40 trading at $0.16 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $366.34M. That closing price of SRRK’s stock is at a discount of -103.12% from its 52-week high price of $13.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.13% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 376.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days SRRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $6.40 price level, adding 1.39% to its value on the day. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -29.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.07% in past 5-day. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) showed a performance of -3.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.35 million shares which calculate 13.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -368.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.37% for stock’s current value.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.39% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.50% in the current quarter and calculating -15.20% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.10% during past 5 years.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.66% institutions for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at SRRK for having 9.06 million shares of worth $57.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.37 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.29 million shares of worth $21.09 million or 5.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.