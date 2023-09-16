Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Down -10.40% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.31?

In last trading session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) saw 22.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.29 trading at -$0.2 or -1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.09B. That closing price of ROIV’s stock is at a discount of -13.73% from its 52-week high price of $12.84 and is indicating a premium of 74.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.74%, in the last five days ROIV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $11.29 price level, adding 12.07% to its value on the day. Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 41.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.40% in past 5-day. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) showed a performance of 4.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.19 million shares which calculate 6.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.29% for stock’s current value.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Roivant Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.51% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.52% institutions for Roivant Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. QVT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at ROIV for having 122.54 million shares of worth $1.24 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 83.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $836.96 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.81 million shares of worth $117.57 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.57 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $81.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.