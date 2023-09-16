Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Declines -38.10% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $2.24 Price?

In last trading session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at -$0.04 or -1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $325.90M. That closing price of QSI’s stock is at a discount of -74.11% from its 52-week high price of $3.90 and is indicating a premium of 39.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.75%, in the last five days QSI hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $2.24 price level, adding 8.94% to its value on the day. Quantum-Si incorporated’s shares saw a change of 22.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) showed a performance of 10.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.44 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -56.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.25% for stock’s current value.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -195.00% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.57% institutions for Quantum-Si incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at QSI for having 12.75 million shares of worth $28.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.91 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.6 million shares of worth $32.69 million or 11.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.