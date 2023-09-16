Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Share Price Rebounds 31.21% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.05 trading at $1.39 or 24.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $252.39M. That closing price of OBIO’s stock is at a discount of -231.77% from its 52-week high price of $23.39 and is indicating a premium of 31.21% from its 52-week low price of $4.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 91.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.56%, in the last five days OBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/15/23 when the stock touched $7.05 price level. Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.89% in past 5-day. Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) showed a performance of 32.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 7.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -197.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -183.69% for stock’s current value.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $710k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $710k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

OBIO Dividends

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.74% institutions for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at OBIO for having 5.62 million shares of worth $39.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 2.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.37 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $3.54 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.