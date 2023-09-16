Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Gained 2.36% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw 39.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.18 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.10B. That closing price of LBRT’s stock is at a discount of -1.16% from its 52-week high price of $18.39 and is indicating a premium of 38.5% from its 52-week low price of $11.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

LBRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $18.18 price level, adding 1.14% to its value on the day. Liberty Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.36% in past 5-day. Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) showed a performance of 14.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.4 million shares which calculate 3.49 days to cover the short interests.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Liberty Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.45% while that of industry is 19.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -18.90% in the current quarter and calculating -45.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.12 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.19 billion and $1.23 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.00% while estimating it to be -14.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 305.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.30%.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 17 and October 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

